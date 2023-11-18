DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Planet Opal + Ich Bin Bob

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Arrivano a Officina MECA i Planet Opal, autentica rivelazione del panorama indipendente, ispirandosi alle scene post-punk e post-disco per ricodificarle in chiave sound-system.

opening: Ich Bin Bob

* L'ingresso è riservato ai soci Arci - è attivo il tes...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.

Planet Opal

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
