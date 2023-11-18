DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Arrivano a Officina MECA i Planet Opal, autentica rivelazione del panorama indipendente, ispirandosi alle scene post-punk e post-disco per ricodificarle in chiave sound-system.
opening: Ich Bin Bob
* L'ingresso è riservato ai soci Arci - è attivo il tes...
