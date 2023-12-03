Top track

Scout LaRue Willis - Love Without Possession

Scout LaRue Willis, Sebastian Adé, Sweetboy

Sleepwalk
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66

About

Musician, actor, writer, and influencer Scout LaRue Willis parlayed her myriad experiences in the arts into a successful music career with the release of her soulful, roots-leaning debut album in 2022. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Scout spe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Sweetboy, Scout LaRue Willis

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

