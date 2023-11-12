Top track

Héctor Oaks & Cadency - Bringing Down Their System

WORK Presents: AfterHours University 101: Héctor Oaks (Vinyl Set) + MORE TBA

Catch One
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 am
GigsLos Angeles
$23.28

About

On Sunday, November 12th, WORK PRESENTS: AFTERHOURS UNIVERSITY 101: HECTOR OAKS [VINYL SET] + MORE TBA

101: AN INTRODUCTION TO AFTERHOURS

Course Objectives: Identify and apply basic AFTERHOURS values and skills towards A PROPER DANCE FLOOR EXPERIENCE...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
Lineup

Héctor Oaks

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open6:00 am

