DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Sunday, November 12th, WORK PRESENTS: AFTERHOURS UNIVERSITY 101: HECTOR OAKS [VINYL SET] + MORE TBA
101: AN INTRODUCTION TO AFTERHOURS
Course Objectives: Identify and apply basic AFTERHOURS values and skills towards A PROPER DANCE FLOOR EXPERIENCE...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.