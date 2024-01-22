Top track

Kingdom Of Giants - Two Suns

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kingdom Of Giants

Downstairs at the Dome
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kingdom Of Giants - Two Suns
Got a code?

About

Kingdom of Giants is a melodic metalcore sextet from Northern California. Born from the remains of another band in 2010, its membership consists of Julian Perez (keyboards), Max Bremer (guitars), Levi Norris (bass), Dana Willax (vocals), Red Martin (guitar...

14+ / U18s accomopanied by an adult
Presented by Five Nineteen Music.

Lineup

Thousand Thoughts, Profiler, Kingdom of Giants

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.