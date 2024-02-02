Top track

Modena City Ramblers - Cent'anni Di Solitudine

Modena City Ramblers

Urban Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsPerugia
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In questa occasione,

Dudu, Franco, Francesco, Leo e Massimo, il ‘comandante’ Gianluca Spirito ai plettri e il nuovo batterista Enrico Torreggiani porteranno dal vivo, oltre ai loro brani storici, il nuovo disco appena uscito.

Undici canti di vita e di sp...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Modena City Ramblers

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

