Drake Night at XOYO!

XOYO
Wed, 27 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DRAKE NIGHT AT XOYO!

THE ULTIMATE DRAKE NIGHT EXPERIENCE

27TH DECEMBER 2023

London's biggest Drizzy tribute night is back & we are going to finish the year off strong!

We will be playing the best of Drizzy and the UK & US artists that he very much love...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Lowercase Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

