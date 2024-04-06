Top track

Modena City Ramblers - Fuocammare

Modena City Ramblers, Altomare Tour

Capitol
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€20

Event information

I Modena City Ramblers annunciano le nuove date del loro Altomare Tour.

In questa occasione, Dudu, Franco, Francesco, Leo e Massimo, il ‘comandante’ Gianluca Spirito ai plettri e il nuovo batterista Enrico Torreggiani porteranno dal vivo, oltre ai loro br...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Modena City Ramblers

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

