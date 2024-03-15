Top track

DOCTOR KRÁPULA en Madrid

Sala Copérnico
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Doctor Krápula es una de las bandas de rock más importantes e influyentes de Latinoamérica, una explosión de punk, cumbia, ska, hip hop y reggae combinada con una postura social y ambiental en una fiesta rebelde que desde el primer acorde enciende el baile...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guacamayo Tropical
Lineup

Doctor Krápula

Venue

Sala Copérnico

Calle de Fernández de los Ríos, 67, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

