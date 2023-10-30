DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Show : Viewing Party Drag Race Italia #2

La Felicità
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Déprimé.e par le temps maussade et le retour du froid? Venez vous réchauffer avec Coco Ricard avec une soirée 100% Italie et 100% bonne humeur ! Coco débarque avec la Félicità chaque dimanche soir avec ses invité.e.s pour une soirée 100% Made In Italia.

Présenté par La Cour des Miracles - Collectif.

La Felicità

5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

