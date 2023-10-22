DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quadrant Close / 2far2jump / Theo Adler + more

New Cross Inn
Sun, 22 Oct, 6:00 pm
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quadrant Close

https://linktr.ee/quadrantclose

2far2jump

https://ffm.bio/2far2jump

Theo Adler

https://theoadler.net/revealer/

Alfie Adshead

https://www.youtube.com/@alfieadsheadofficial

20 Minutes Ago

https://www.instagram.com/20minutesagoband/

Presented by New Cross Live.
Lineup

Theo Adler, 2far2jump

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

