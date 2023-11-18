DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS (1976) on 35mm

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$18.66
Exhumed Films, PhilaMOCA, and DistribPix present a rare 35mm screening of the highly acclaimed 1976 adult oddity THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS!

A wealthy heiress (Catherine Burgess, CINDERELLA 2000) is drawn to an antique mirror in her attic that reveals chil Read more

Presented by Exhumed Films
PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

