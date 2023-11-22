Top track

Robbing Millions - Dinosaur

Antoine Aassayas + Nerlov + Robbing Millions

POPUP!
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

- NERLOV -Avec un décalage certain, un humour parfois cinglant et une fatalité désarmante, NERLOV fait figure d’ovni dans la Pop Française. Le live, son point fort, a marqué les esprits à plusieurs reprises, notamment lors des Inouïs du PDB 2022, Bars en Read more

Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

Nerlov, Robbing Millions, Antoine Assayas

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

