AVIJÉ

Green Door Store
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8
About

Avije, born in Tehran, Iran is the proud front woman of her band, and nomadic journey as a female migrant. Iranian censorship imbedded her anti-establishment roots from an early age, listening to RnB, Hip-Hop and Soul. These silky roots have since flourish Read more

Presented by QM Records.

Lineup

AVIJÉ

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

