DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOKADO

La Marquise
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après un premier album, un EP accompagné de remixes et de nombreux concerts (Zénith de Paris avec Worakls, tournée avec Thylacine, Point Éphémère, Badaboum et Maroquinerie complets…), Mokado présente son nouvel album Maskoj.

Toujours aux commandes de sa t Read more

Présenté par Le Bazar.

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.