DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ric Wilson

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Ric Wilson le 7 février 2024 au Hasard Ludique

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Ric Wilson

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.