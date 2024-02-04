DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Colosseum

The Forge
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jazz-Rock group Colosseum came to fame in 1969 when the band led by legendary drummer Jon Hiseman released its debut album Those Who Are About To Die Salute You.

Best selling studio albums followed, notablyValentyne Suite(1969) and The Daughter of Time is Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Colosseum

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

