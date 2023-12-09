Top track

Memento Mori

Crywank

The Foundry
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound X Somewhere

Lineup

Crywank

Venue

The Foundry

Foundry, Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank, S10 2TG
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

