Hotline TNT

Club Congress
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06

Stampede
About

Sunday December 3rd with support from Droll
General On Sale: Wednesday, October 18 @ 12pm EST

Doors at 6:30pm

$15 Advance, $18 Day of Show

This is a 16+ event.

Psyko Steve & Best Life Present

Lineup

Droll, Hotline TNT

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Doors open6:30 pm

