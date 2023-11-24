Top track

Duck Wax

Oslo
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Duck Wax - The Child
About

Five-piece hailing from South London, Duck Wax, is ready to take on their biggest headline show to date accompanied by the groovy Car Boot Sale and legendary Reme. Archie, Jacob, Luke, Hector, and Gus are preparing a night filled with jazzy licks and catch Read more

Lineup

Reme, Car Boot Sale, Duck Wax

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

