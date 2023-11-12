Top track

GONZA SILVA & Luisa - Me Quemé

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gonza Silva

Nota 79
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GONZA SILVA & Luisa - Me Quemé
Got a code?

About

Por primera vez, Gonza Silva en Barcelona.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..

Lineup

Gonza Silva

Venue

Nota 79

Carrer de Vallirana, 79, 08006 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.