Top track

Underground

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vicious *Bands/Drag/Dance*

C'mon Everybody
29 Oct - 30 Oct
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Underground
Got a code?

About

Live Music: Candy & the Kids and Primitive Heart

Drag: La Zavaleta and ShowPonii

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Mask not required
No health documentation needed

Lineup

Candy & The Kids, Primitive Heart

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.