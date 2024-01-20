Top track

Nepumuk - Die Kippe

Beatentourage: Nepumuk, JtotheK, Asbeluxt & Uno F

Häkken
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Erstmalig findet die Beatentourage im Häkken statt. Die Veranstaltungungsreihe bietet nationalen klein Künstler*innen aus dem Musikkosmus „Deutschrap“ eine Bühne. Zur achten Veranstaltung kommen Nepumuk, Jtothek, Asbeluxt und Uno F.

Nepumuk ist ein Rappe...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Beatentourage & Grossstatttraum
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nepumuk, asbeluxt

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

