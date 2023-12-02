DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club de Fromage Christmas Party

O2 Academy Islington
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Christmas comes to Club de Fromage as we deck the halls with boughs of holly to provide you with a pop slice of festive cheer!

We'll have Xmas decorations and plenty of seasonal fun as well as, the best pop old and new and now and there'll even be special...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.