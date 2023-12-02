DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Christmas comes to Club de Fromage as we deck the halls with boughs of holly to provide you with a pop slice of festive cheer!
We'll have Xmas decorations and plenty of seasonal fun as well as, the best pop old and new and now and there'll even be special...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.