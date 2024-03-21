DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Métr0 + Bonne Nuit

FGO-Barbara
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
METR0

A son retour en France à la suite d'une évasion fiscale d'envergure internationale en 2002, Antoine (chanteur et auteur) s'associe à Tom (multi instrumentiste et Producer) et Rauz (bassiste et lieutenant du cartel de Sinaloa), tous deux vétérans de...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bonne Nuit, Métr0

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

