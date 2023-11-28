DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

She Is Conann - Advance Screening presented by Hollywood Entertainment and Altered Innocence

Brain Dead Studios
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hollywood Entertainment and AItered Innocence present an advance preview screening of She Is Conann, the transgressive and gory new film by true visionary Bertrand Mandico.

Narrated by Rainer, a feral femme Cerberus, the film illustrates the successive re...

All ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.