SHEDDING HISTORIES // SWAY OF THE VERSES

Grow
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Shedding Histories bring another free Sunday evening listening session to Grow, this time featuring the brilliant Sway Of The Verses.

Sway Of The Verses is a unique selector specialising in Hindustani music and, more broadly, sounds emerging from the Indi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

