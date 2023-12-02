DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let's have a late-night boogie - with Lora returning to the Ninety One turntables, inviting a lineup of exciting selectors to join her. Lora, Ella Knight and Goh Well will provide the dancefloor grooves from 10pm 'til 2am.
LORA
LORA is a rising electroni...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.