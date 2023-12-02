Top track

ID - Commentary (from Boiler Room: Ella Knight in London, Mar 22, 2023 )

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LORA Invites: Ella Knight & Goh Well

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ID - Commentary (from Boiler Room: Ella Knight in London, Mar 22, 2023 )
Got a code?

About

Let's have a late-night boogie - with Lora returning to the Ninety One turntables, inviting a lineup of exciting selectors to join her. Lora, Ella Knight and Goh Well will provide the dancefloor grooves from 10pm 'til 2am.

LORA

LORA is a rising electroni...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ella Knight

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.