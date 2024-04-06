DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Monster

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.93
About

It was never the plan to do a hit single,” says Jarrod Gosling, one half of I Monster along with Dean Honer. “We were just mucking about in the studio."

Experimenting, innovating and having fun in the studio with the results unexpectedly taking off has be...

Presented by Academy Events & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

I Monster

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD

Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

