Top track

ChaseWest - DIRTY VINYL PUSHA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Hats Presents: ChaseWest

Signal
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsGainesville
$24.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ChaseWest - DIRTY VINYL PUSHA
Got a code?

About

Gameday with Florida's own rising star, ChaseWest! Gators and Seminoles both invited to the House Hats dancefloor Saturday night November 25th at Signal, the home of House Hats first show ever!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC.

Lineup

ChaseWest

Venue

Signal

7 Southwest 1st Street, Gainesville, Florida 32601, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.