Neon Naked Life Drawing in Kennington!

Toulouse Lautrec
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 1:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £18.50
Experience the unique Neon Naked Life Drawing workshop at Toulouse Lautrec in Kennington.

Dive into an afternoon of vibrant, artistic fun with reactive art materials, drawing radiant, colourful life models.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
Toulouse Lautrec

140 Newington Butts, Prince's, London SE11 4RN, UK
Doors open1:30 pm

