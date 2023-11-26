Top track

Heaven - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tony Guerra: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sun, 26 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$18.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heaven - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Tony Guerra returns to Orlando on Thursday November 26th at Orlando's iconic outdoor patio venue: Elixir Orlando.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.

Lineup

Tony Guerra

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.