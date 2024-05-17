Top track

Fabio & Grooverider : The Residency (Week 3)

XOYO
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fabio & Grooverider the Godfathers of Drum & Bass announce their XOYO Residency! After performing to over 8k people over the last 2 weekends across the UK with the Outlook Orchestra, they are back behind the decks for 5 glorious weeks in May. Each week wit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Fabio & Grooverider, Micky Finn, Drumsound & Bassline Smith and 5 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

