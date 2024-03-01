Top track

ABBA - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

ABBA Disco - Liverpool

Zanzibar
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mamma Mia! It's time for an ABBA Disco!

Come down and celebrate their greatest hits!

Get ready to sing your hearts out and unleash your inner Dancing Queen to ABBA’s incredible back catalogue including:

Dancing Queen / Mamma Mia / Waterloo / Super Troop...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Zanzibar

43 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

