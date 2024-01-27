DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fever Dream: House Grooves, Electronic, Deep Cuts

The Goldfish
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Goldfish is starting off 2024 with a new dance night! Fever Dream: showcasing House, Electronic Grooves and Deep Cuts. Featuring DJ's Pronco, Siabbela & Intl. Joe

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

