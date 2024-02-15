DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sosa UK: The Movement Tour

TENN
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsTallahassee
$24.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The house movement continues.

House Hats Presents:

THE MOVEMENT TOUR, featuring Sosa UK

TALLAHASSEE, FL - Thursday, February 15th @ Tenn

@househatscollective

No Refunds Granted.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SOSA

Venue

TENN

666-1 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Doors open9:00 pm

