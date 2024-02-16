DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BY INSTINCT #2

FGO-Barbara
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.50
À l'occasion de la fête de l'amour, on vous donne rendez-vous pour la BY INSTINCT #2 Vendredi 16 Février à FGO-BARBARA. Une soirée pour les fans de classiques oldschools et actuels RnB, Dancehall, Trap, etc... Bref, full énergie demandée avec au programme...

Présenté par Madline.
Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

