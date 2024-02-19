DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night of Motown

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50
About

Join us as A Night of Motown returns to Camden's world-famous Jazz Cafe.

Enjoy an evening of music from the classic Motown era as a full live band deliver hits from the likes of The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, The Temp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by A Night Of.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

