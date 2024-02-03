DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juju's Presents: Meron T & Gracie Convert

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super excited to welcome DJs Meron T & Gracie Convert back to Juju's, bringing the Saturday night vibes with tunes spanning Hip-Hop and R&B, to Baile Funk and Amapiano! Come down for a night of great music, enjoy free entry and party w/ the Juju's fam!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gracie Convert, Meron T

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

