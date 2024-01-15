DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MMMD tour EU + Blak Sagaan

TANK serbatoio culturale
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
DJBologna
€16.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MMMD tour EUm + Blak Sagaan

_________________________

MMMΔ [aka Mohammad aka MMMD ]

Sono passati 12 anni dalla prima uscita in assoluto degli MMMΔ, ma la ricerca del loro suono è ancora misteriosa. Finora gli MMMΔ hanno plasmato...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.