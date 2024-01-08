DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A rarely seen documentary screening of Entertain Me.
The film was shot by Andrew Bennett some 15 years ago as the band were recording and touring behind their 2000 release, “White Pony"
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.