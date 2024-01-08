Top track

ENTERTAIN ME: A FILM ABOUT THE DEFTONES

Blondies Brewery
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 7:45 pm
FilmBarking
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A rarely seen documentary screening of Entertain Me.

The film was shot by Andrew Bennett some 15 years ago as the band were recording and touring behind their 2000 release, “White Pony"

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Venue

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:45 pm

