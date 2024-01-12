DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ WIFI x N SO

Timbre Room
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJ WIFI x N SO

Friday | January 12th | 10PM to LATE

DJ WIFI

Seattle-based DJ and producer, DJ WIFI is known for her high-energy techno sounds with heavy beats and driving rhythms. This year has taken her to major cities such as NYC, London, and Tokyo. M...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.