J DILLA CHANGED MY LIFE Celebrating 50 years of Dilla
The last of the UK’s only official J Dilla tribute sanctioned by the James Yancey Foundation & Dilla’s Family.
7pm Sunday 4th February 2024
@ The Jazz Café, Parkway, Camden London NW1 7PG
£15 Ad...
