J Dilla changed my life  - Celebrating 50 years of Dilla

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

J DILLA CHANGED MY LIFE  Celebrating 50 years of Dilla

 The last of the UK’s only official J Dilla tribute sanctioned by the James Yancey Foundation & Dilla’s Family.

 7pm Sunday 4th February 2024

@ The Jazz Café, Parkway, Camden London NW1 7PG

 £15 Ad...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Illa J, Frank-N-Dank, Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey and 4 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

