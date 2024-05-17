Top track

Movin'

Zimmer90 + Alvva

Trabendo
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.27

About

Après le sold out du POPUP! en quelques heures, Zimmer90 sera au Trabendo le 17 mai 2024 !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zimmer90, Alvva

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

