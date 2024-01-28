Top track

Enrico Gabrielli - Il treno fa... (feat. I Cani)

Le Canzonine di Enrico Gabrielli┃2° spettacolo

Teatro Oscar
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

i Distratti sono lieti di invitarvi al Teatro Oscar per la presentazione di Le Canzonine di Enrico Gabrielli: un concerto per bambini* dagli 0 ai 99 anni, il primo disco di canzoni per bambini di Enrico Gabrielli.

Le Canzonine di Enrico Gabrielli è u...

Questo è un evento da 0 a 99 anni
Presentato da IDEAS SRL

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Oscar

Via Lattanzio, Via Lattanzio, Milan, Milan 20137, Italy
Doors open5:15 pm

