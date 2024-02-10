DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Heavy Wild
Plus Special Guests
Saturday 10th February
The Crofters Rights (Room 2), Bristol
Entry 18+
Blending the worlds of post-punk, grunge and lo-fi, heavy wild is quickly gaining attention for the dark and captivating energy of their live shows....
