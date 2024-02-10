Top track

heavy wild - Death Dreams

Heavy Wild + Special Guests

Crofters Rights
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

heavy wild - Death Dreams
About

Heavy Wild

Plus Special Guests

Saturday 10th February

The Crofters Rights (Room 2), Bristol

Entry 18+

Blending the worlds of post-punk, grunge and lo-fi, heavy wild is quickly gaining attention for the dark and captivating energy of their live shows....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

heavy wild

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

