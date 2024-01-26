Top track

Blood Shanti - Peace & Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Aba Shanti-I, Kaya M, MC Dee, Oscillation

The Hackney Social
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£6

About

Welcoming one of the masters of Dub Sound System alongside rising stars of the next generation.

Aba Shanti was born in Hackney and over the last 35 years has been playing his sound system across the four corners of the earth chanting the words of the Most...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aba Shanti-I, Aba Shanti, Oscillation

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

