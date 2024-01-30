DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Romance at The Parkway // All Movie Pass

The Parkway Theater
Tue, 30 Jan, 4:00 pm
FilmMinneapolis
$66.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Love is in the air at The Parkway!

Dates and start times listed below

$54 Movie Pass // Included with the pass is a free bag of popcorn with each screening

Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable

The Romance Lineup:

  • Wild At Heart (1990) // Tue...
This is an all ages event
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.