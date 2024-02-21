Top track

Apes of the State - I Listened

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Apes of the State / Doom Scroll / Rumbletramp

Static Age Records
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
Selling fast
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Apes of the State - I Listened
Got a code?

About

APES OF THE STATE is an independent Lancaster, PA based folk punk band.

Their sound is very lyrical, influenced by storyteller singer/songwriters such as Paul Baribeau and Everyone Except Me. Apes of the State takes the simplicity and straightforward, emo...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Apes of the State, Doom Scroll, Rumbletramp

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.