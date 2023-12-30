DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bobby Mars Presents: WAHIBUGGIN

Pianos: Showroom
Sat, 30 Dec, 6:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bobby Mars Presents: Wahibuggin a 'New Year Showdown'

$10 ADV / $15 DOS

Featuring:

Mattinthecut
Jay Billz
Mel $
E Roze
B Lav
El Maka
Kidd Emperor
Swervonistic
Kid Diddy
Danny Blanko
Fleebanzz

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pianos: Showroom

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

